New information surfaces about sex offender caught breaking into area schools

HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio - New charges are being leveled against a registered sex offender who was arrested in connection with a series of nighttime burglaries at schools in Cleveland's eastern suburbs.

The new charges against Jon Titter are related to a break-in at Gilmour Academy. Titter is being held on a $750-thousand bond currently and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

The new charges against Jon Titter are related to a break-in at Gilmour Academy. Titter is being held on a $750-thousand bond currently and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

