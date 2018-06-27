Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 5-year-old boy expected to plead guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A Cleveland woman and her boyfriend are expected to plead guilty in the murder of 5-year-old Jordan Rodriguez.

Investigators found the boy's remains behind a house on West 80th Street in Cleveland on Dec. 19. Court documents said his body showed signed of abuse, including broken ribs.

His mother, 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, are charged with murder, felonious assault, endangering children and offenses against a human corpse.

The pair are due in court on Thursday and sources told the FOX 8 I-Team they are expected to plead.

Larissa Rodriguez already pleaded guilty to trafficking in food stamps, telecommunications fraud, grand theft and money laundering, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Prosecutors said she sold $10,000 worth of food stamps to a family social services workers from Catholic Charities.

In May, Larissa Rodriguez gave birth to her 10th child. The baby girl was placed in foster care.

