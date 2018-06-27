Mom shares harrowing photo to warn parents about dangers of playground slides

**The photo at the bottom of this page may be considered graphic**

HUNTINGTON, New York — A mother of three is sharing a disturbing photo in an effort to warn other parents about the dangers of a common playground practice.

Heather Clare said in a Facebook post that she went down a slide with her now-three-year-old daughter, Meadow, on her lap. Meadow was 12 months old at the time.

Clare included a photo of the exact moment — which resulted in the little girl breaking her foot.

Clare said Meadow’s foot got caught between her mom and the slide. The little girl is smiling in the photo, because the pain hadn’t yet registered.

Clare told TODAY that Meadow made a full recovery, but spent four weeks in a pink cast after the break. Clare said Meadow started out in the center of her lap before sliding to the side.

Clare said in her post:

“When we went to the ER, the super empathetic 🙄 doctor lectured me on how common this injury is. I had no idea. I thought everyone took their kids down the slide. I strongly feel every playground should have a warning sign, but since I’ve never seen one (and we go to ALOT of playgrounds), I share this picture every year in hopes that the pain Meadow felt and the guilt that I still feel will save other babies and parents from the same. Don’t ever go down a slide with a baby on your lap. There is no SAFE way to go down a slide with your little.”

Dr. John Torres told TODAY that the safest way for a child to go down a slide with their parent is not in their parent’s lap.

“Instead, the parent wants to stand next to the slide, hold the child on there about halfway up, and let the child go down while you’re guarding them,” said Torres. “And what I typically tell them is if you think back to your own childhood, how any of us got to this point of being adults is way beyond me because we all get injured in childhood. We tend to recover from those.”

More here.