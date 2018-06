TOLEDO, Ohio– The Toledo Police Department is asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl.

Jayva Gill was last seen on June 19 on Harschel Drive in Toledo, police said. Her family is concerned she may be in danger and it’s possible she’s in Elyria.

Jayva has brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 foot 8 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.