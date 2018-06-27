Missing: Cha’Marea Caldwell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Cha'Marea Caldwell, 17, of Cleveland , was last seen June 19 on East 157th Street.

On the day she went missing, Cha'Marea was wearing multi-colored floral print pants and a white t-shirt.

Cha'Marea is 5' 4" and weighs 312 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Durbin with Cleveland police at 216-623-2570.

