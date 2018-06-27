× Man pleads no contest to charges he made harassing calls to local synagogues

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– A 23-year-old man pleaded no contest to charges of telephone harassment stemming from threatening calls made to synagogues in January.

Abdulrahman Abulkhalil entered the pleas Wednesday in Shaker Heights Municipal Court.

He was arrested in April on the two misdemeanor charges. He will be sentenced at a later date. He could face up to a year in jail.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained copies of the voice messages the suspect is alleged to have made to the Heights Jewish Center.

The messages were hateful and anti-Semitic, police said. Police said they believe the same man also made a similar call to a synagogue in Mayfield Heights.

University Heights police worked with the Jewish Federation Security to track down the caller and make the arrest.

