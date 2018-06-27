Festive & healthy 4th of July recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleveland, Oh -- Akron Children's Hospital dietitian Danielle Dimengo loves finding festive recipes that get kids excited about eating healthy. Danielle brought some of her favorite patriotic themed recipes to the Fox 8 studio and showed Stefani Schaefer how easy they are to put together.

Click here to be connected to Danielle's blog that has lots of great ideas to help kids and families eat healthy.

Cashew Date Stuffed Strawberries:

http://purethyme.com/2011/06/cashew-date-cream-stuffed-strawberries.html

Watermelon and Blueberry Star Skewers:

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/424605071091812911

Red, White and Blueberry Popsicles:

https://theviewfromgreatisland.com/red-white-and-blueberry-popsicles/