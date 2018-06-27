× Family of Mentor police officer killed releases statement

MENTOR, Ohio– The family of the Mentor police officer hit and killed during a traffic stop issued a statement on Wednesday.

Patrolman Mathew Mazany, 41, died in the hit-and-run crash on Route 2 early Sunday morning.

He leaves behind his wife, Lisa, and his son, Mathew.

“Through our grief and tears, my family and I would like to express our deepest gratitude to the community and to the Mentor Police Department for the outpouring of support that we have received. We are humbled and so deeply touched beyond words by our community for standing with us and supporting us through this tragedy.”

Visitation for Mazany will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home on Curtis Boulevard in Eastlake.

More information on the funeral arrangements here