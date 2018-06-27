× Details of funeral procession for fallen Mentor police officer released

MENTOR, Ohio– Details about the funeral procession for Patrolman Mathew Mazany were released Wednesday afternoon.

The police officer was hit and killed while helping with a traffic stop on Route 2 early Sunday morning. Mazany, 41, leaves behind his wife, Lisa, of 22 years and his son, Mathew.

Visitation for Mazany will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home on Curtis Boulevard in Eastlake.

There will be a private service for the family and law enforcement only on Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Members of the public will not be admitted.

People are welcome to line the procession route to the funeral. The procession will go west on Curtis, north on SR- 91 to SR-20, east on SR-20 to SR-615, then north to the north drive of Mentor High School.

The funeral, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at the Mentor Fire Arts Center, located on Center Street.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich ordered U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Lake County on July 2 in memorial of Mazany.

Donations can be made to the Mathew Mazany Memorial Fund at any Fifth Third Bank location.

