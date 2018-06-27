Brother of  hit-and-run victim reaches out to help fallen officer’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR – A local man is turning his family’s pain into help for the family of a Mentor police officer killed last weekend by a hit-and -run driver.

Jeff Cook says when he heard that Mentor police officer Mathew Mazany was struck and killed by a hit-and- run driver early Sunday morning , he immediately thought of his brother Eddie Roland.

“Eddie was killed on his 21st birthday in 2007 by a hit and run driver in Cleveland,” Cook told Fox 8. “I feel so bad for Officer Mazany and his family.”

Cook said he knew right away that he wanted to do something to help comfort the officer’s family.

“He was protecting and serving the community and he died in the line of duty,” Cook said.

Cook teamed up with iTecGraphix in Mentor to design a decal of the officer’s badge.

“We share the sadness and this was an opportunity to do one thing to help Officer Mazany and his family,” said Dave Forbes, of iTecGraphix.

In the last few days, hundreds of the decals were designed, and printed.

A couple hundred of the decals were given to the Mentor Police Department.

“Anyone who wants a decal, can get one for a donation, and all the proceeds raised will go to the officer’s family,” Cook said.

The decals will be sold at several events being held in Mentor. They can also be purchased at iTecGraphix.

“We want to make sure officer Mazany is never forgotten,” Forbes said. “We hope people carry his memory forward on their vehicle.”

**Continuing coverage here**