Bill to make backyard fireworks displays legal in Ohio delayed

Consumer fireworks like Roman candles, and bottle rockets still have to be taken out of state 48 hours after they are purchased.

Efforts to legalize these types of consumer fireworks in Ohio passed the House, but so far have been stuck in committee in the Senate.

At Hudson-based American Fireworks, owner John Sorgi says they are glad Ohio is taking time to come up with a law that works for everyone.

"I think Ohio is handling it in a responsible way where they’re taking their time and not jumping into everything. Other states will just jump into the new law and the state is not really prepared so they're working with a lot of different groups to fine tune the law before 2020."

Sorgi says he's glad to see that lawmakers are emphasizing safety with this because when dealing with fireworks, that's all that counts.

At this point, he says it's better to wait so that consumers and safety personnel are on the same page.

"The stuff you're buying is safer than it's been in the past 20 to 25 years because there's so much testing going on and it will really just prepare the state and the fire departments and everyone else to get the proper training if it does go legal," Sorgi said.

There are still quite a few groups opposed to this. Prevent Blindness Ohio is one group lobbying against it. They say 20% of all fireworks injuries result in injuries to the eyes and they say legalizing this could cause more injuries. The last hearing on this in the Senate was back in May. No word yet if it will clear committee soon.