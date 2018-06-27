After 12 years, Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls are coming back!

Cheese lovers, say “Cheez!”

Top hats off to those who started petitions, created online groups, and wrote snail mail letters asking Planters to bring back their favorite cheesy snack.

Thanks to their dedication over the past twelve years, Planters has announced the return of Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls for a limited time.

They will be available starting in July. The Cheez Balls will be sold in 2.75-ounce canisters, and Cheez Curls will be sold in 4-ounce canisters.

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” Planters Head of Brand Building Melanie Huet said in a press release. “We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love, so our fans can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with every canister.”

