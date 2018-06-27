25 indicted for trafficking heroin, fentanyl and more in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio– Twenty-five people were indicted for their roles in a drug trafficking ring in Elyria.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the drugs included fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl pressed to look like Percocet pills.

“Opioids are killing people every single day in Ohio, and I firmly believe that those trafficking drugs into our communities have no regard for human life,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. “This case is yet another example of our commitment to stopping drug traffickers who are fueling the opioid epidemic, and I applaud the state, local, and federal authorities who aggressively worked on this case.”

The following people are charged in the 59-count indictment:

Troy Davis, 37, of Elyria

Reginald Jenkins, 40, of Elyria

Stephen Phares, 25, of Elyria

Deondre Vaughn, 35, of Cleveland

Jarell Davis, 29, of Cuyahoga Falls

Leon Lamont Washington, 42, of Elyria

Raymond Trenell Oliver, 43, of Elyria

Anthony Rodgers, 35, of Cleveland

Elonzo Davis, 44, of Elyria

Quadron Johnson, 31, of Elyria

William Solomon, 43, of Elyria

Malik Hobson, 38, of Elyria

Johnnie Lawrence, 38, of Elyria

Richard Fluker, 59, of Elyria

Troy Martin, 37, of Cleveland

Myron L. Pryor, 47, of Cleveland

Alvin Fennell, 48, of Elyria

Terrance Williams, 25, of Elyria

Aaron White, 22, of Elyria

Alkeem Fennell, 25, of Elyria

Cassandra Studebaker, 25, of Elyria

Courtney Warrens, 25, of Elyria

Tommie Richardson, 27, of Elyria

Arthur Solomon, 45, of Elyria

Mickey Tramaine Wright, 25, of Elyria

The indictments were a result of a nine-month investigation involving Elyria police, Lorain police and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, Davis and others used houses in Elyria to store and sell the drugs. They used rental cars and prepaid phones to operate their business.