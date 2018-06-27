2018 Northeast Ohio fireworks: complete list right here!
Happy birthday, America! Towns all across northeast Ohio are celebrating our nation’s birthday. And what better way to celebrate than with a dazzling fireworks show? To make finding your local show easier, we’ve got a list ready to go right here.
Check the listings carefully, not all the fireworks are held on the 4th!
If you want to find other (non-firework) July 4th events, you can click right here for a whole separate list.
⭐ALLIANCE
July 4, dusk
Silver Park
2930 South Union Ave
🎇 AKRON
July 4, 9:45 p.m.
Lock 3
200 S. Main St.
Held as part of Rib, White & Blue, Akron’s Rib Festival.
🇺🇸ASHLAND
July 4, dusk
Community Stadium, Katherine Avenue
🎆 AUBURN TOWNSHIP/BAINBRIDGE
Tuesday, July 3, dusk
Kenston High School
9500 Bainbridge Rd.
⭐AURORA
July 4, 9:45 p.m.
Aurora West Pioneer Ballfields
🎇AVON
Fireworks with the Lake Erie Crushers
July 4, game begins at 7:05 p.m.
fireworks to follow
Sprenger Stadium
2009 Baseball Blvd.
🇺🇸AVON LAKE
Tuesday, July 3, 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Weiss Field, 33401 Webber Road
🎆BAINBRIDGE/AUBURN TOWNSHIP
Tuesday, July 3, dusk
Kenston High School
9500 Bainbridge Rd.
⭐ BAY VILLAGE
July 4, 9:45 p.m.
Cahoon Park
(Rain date July 5)
This is the finale of Bay Days
🎇BEREA
July 4, 10 p.m.
Coe Lake
🇺🇸BOARDMAN
Monday, July 2, 8 p.m.
Boardman Park
🎆BRATENAHL
July 3, 7 p.m. with fireworks at dusk
Village Park
⭐BRECKSVILLE
Sunday, July 1, 10 p.m.
as part of Brecksville Home Days
🎇CANTON
July 3, 9:45 p.m.
McKinley Presidential Library and Museum
800 McKinley Monument Drive NW Canton
🇺🇸CEDAR POINT LIGHT UP THE NIGHT
special admissions, special events and fireworks
⚾CLEVELAND INDIANS
Friday, July 6, 7:10 p.m.
Fireworks after the game
🎆CLEVELAND: LIGHT UP THE LAKE
July 4, dusk
show is set off at the bend where Lake Erie meets the Cuyahoga River in the Flats
they can be seen from various points across the area
🎻CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA STAR SPANGLED SPECTACULAR
Friday, July 6
Mall B
activities begin at 6 p.m.
Musical concert begins at 9 p.m.
fireworks at 10:15 p.m.
🇺🇸CONNEAUT
Sunday, July 1 10 p.m.
Lakeview Park
🎆EASTLAKE/WILLOWICK
July 4, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Classic Park (Captains Stadium)
⭐FAIRPORT HARBOR
Sunday July 8th, dusk
Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach
as part of Fairport Mardi Gras
🎇FAIRLAWN
July 4, 10 p.m.
Bicentennial Park
3486 S Smith Road
🇺🇸FAIRVIEW PARK
Saturday, June 30, dusk
Bohlken Park
3885 West 210 Street
as part of Summerfest
🎆GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE
July 4, 10 p.m.
launched from the Geneva-on-the-Lake Municipal Golf Course
⭐HIRAM
Tuesday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Hiram College Football Field
🎇HUDSON
Friday, July 6, 10 p.m.
Barlow Farm Park
rain date is July 7
🇺🇸INDEPENDENCE
July 3, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Elmwood Park
🎆JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Saturday, June 30, dusk
7660 Fulton Drive, NW, Jackson
⭐KENT
Saturday, June 30 10 p.m.
Downtown Kent
as part of Kent Heritage Festival
🎇LAKESIDE
July 4, 9:45 p.m.
dock and lakefront
🇺🇸LAKEWOOD
July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park
🎆MAYFIELD HEIGHTS
Saturday, June 30, 10 p.m.
The Grove
Rain date for fireworks is July 1
⭐MASSILLON
July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Tommy Henirch Blvd, Massillon
🎇MENTOR
July 4, 8 p.m. concert with Cleveland Pops
Fireworks following
Civic Center Park, 8500 Civic Center Blvd
🇺🇸MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS
Saturday July 7, 9:30 p.m.
Central Park
as part of SummerFest
🎆NEWTON FALLS
July 4, 10 p.m.
City Park
⭐NORTH CANTON
July 4, 7 – 10 p.m.
7th Street NE, North Canton
between Dogwood Pool and Hoover High School
🎇NORTH OLMSTED
Sunday, July 1, 7 pm – dusk
Great Northern Mall at Country Club Blvd.
🇺🇸NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Tuesday, July 3, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
South Central Park
Rain date for fireworks is July 5
🎆NORWALK
July 4, 9 p.m.
Huron County Fairgrounds
⭐OBERLIN
July 4, dusk
Oberlin Recreation Complex
225 West Hamilton Road (rain date July 5)
🎇ORRVILLE
Saturday, July 7, 10:15 p.m.
downtown
🇺🇸PORTAGE LAKES
Saturday, June 30, 10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.
New State Park Beach & Lake
🎆PORT CLINTON
July 4, 10 p.m.
best viewing from Water Works Park or City Beach
⚾PROGRESSIVE FIELD/CLEVELAND INDIANS
Friday, July 6, 7:10 p.m.
Fireworks after the game against Oakland
🎇SOLON
July 3, dusk
Solon Community Park
rain date is Friday July 6
🇺🇸SPENCER
July 4, dusk
Firestone Park
🎆STRONGSVILLE
July 4, 10 p.m.
Foltz Athletic Fields
⭐TWINSBURG
Tuesday, July 3, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Perici Amphitheater
as part of the Rock the Park Series
🎇VALLEY CITY
July 4, dusk
Mill Stream Park
🇺🇸WADSWORTH
Tuesday, July 3, 7 pm. – 10:30 p.m.
Downtown Wadsworth
🎆WARREN
July 4, 8 p.m.
W.D. Packard Music Hall
⭐WESTLAKE
July 4, dusk
Clague Park
🎇WILLOWICK/EASTLAKE
July 4, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Classic Park (Captains Stadium)
🇺🇸WOOSTER
July 4, 10 p.m.
North of the Kinney Building on Burbank Rd.
**If you would like your city’s celebration to be added to this list, please email tips@fox8.com with details of the event, a link to the website and put the word ‘FIREWORKS’ in the subject line.**