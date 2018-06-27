× 2018 Northeast Ohio fireworks: complete list right here!

Happy birthday, America! Towns all across northeast Ohio are celebrating our nation’s birthday. And what better way to celebrate than with a dazzling fireworks show? To make finding your local show easier, we’ve got a list ready to go right here.

Check the listings carefully, not all the fireworks are held on the 4th!

If you want to find other (non-firework) July 4th events, you can click right here for a whole separate list.

⭐ALLIANCE

July 4, dusk

Silver Park

2930 South Union Ave

🎇 AKRON

July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Lock 3

200 S. Main St.

Held as part of Rib, White & Blue, Akron’s Rib Festival.

🇺🇸ASHLAND

July 4, dusk

Community Stadium, Katherine Avenue

🎆 AUBURN TOWNSHIP/BAINBRIDGE

Tuesday, July 3, dusk

Kenston High School

9500 Bainbridge Rd.

⭐AURORA

July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Aurora West Pioneer Ballfields

🎇AVON

Fireworks with the Lake Erie Crushers

July 4, game begins at 7:05 p.m.

fireworks to follow

Sprenger Stadium

2009 Baseball Blvd.

🇺🇸AVON LAKE

Tuesday, July 3, 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Weiss Field, 33401 Webber Road

🎆BAINBRIDGE/AUBURN TOWNSHIP

Tuesday, July 3, dusk

Kenston High School

9500 Bainbridge Rd.

⭐ BAY VILLAGE

July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Cahoon Park

(Rain date July 5)

This is the finale of Bay Days

🎇BEREA

July 4, 10 p.m.

Coe Lake

🇺🇸BOARDMAN

Monday, July 2, 8 p.m.

Boardman Park

🎆BRATENAHL

July 3, 7 p.m. with fireworks at dusk

Village Park

⭐BRECKSVILLE

Sunday, July 1, 10 p.m.

as part of Brecksville Home Days

🎇CANTON

July 3, 9:45 p.m.

McKinley Presidential Library and Museum

800 McKinley Monument Drive NW Canton

🇺🇸CEDAR POINT LIGHT UP THE NIGHT

special admissions, special events and fireworks

⚾CLEVELAND INDIANS

Friday, July 6, 7:10 p.m.

Fireworks after the game

🎆CLEVELAND: LIGHT UP THE LAKE

July 4, dusk

show is set off at the bend where Lake Erie meets the Cuyahoga River in the Flats

they can be seen from various points across the area

🎻CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA STAR SPANGLED SPECTACULAR

Friday, July 6

Mall B

activities begin at 6 p.m.

Musical concert begins at 9 p.m.

fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

🇺🇸CONNEAUT

Sunday, July 1 10 p.m.

Lakeview Park

🎆EASTLAKE/WILLOWICK

July 4, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Classic Park (Captains Stadium)

⭐FAIRPORT HARBOR

Sunday July 8th, dusk

Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach

as part of Fairport Mardi Gras

🎇FAIRLAWN

July 4, 10 p.m.

Bicentennial Park

3486 S Smith Road

🇺🇸FAIRVIEW PARK

Saturday, June 30, dusk

Bohlken Park

3885 West 210 Street

as part of Summerfest

🎆GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE

July 4, 10 p.m.

launched from the Geneva-on-the-Lake Municipal Golf Course

⭐HIRAM

Tuesday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Hiram College Football Field

🎇HUDSON

Friday, July 6, 10 p.m.

Barlow Farm Park

rain date is July 7

🇺🇸INDEPENDENCE

July 3, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Elmwood Park

🎆JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Saturday, June 30, dusk

7660 Fulton Drive, NW, Jackson

⭐KENT

Saturday, June 30 10 p.m.

Downtown Kent

as part of Kent Heritage Festival

🎇LAKESIDE

July 4, 9:45 p.m.

dock and lakefront

🇺🇸LAKEWOOD

July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park

🎆MAYFIELD HEIGHTS

Saturday, June 30, 10 p.m.

The Grove

Rain date for fireworks is July 1

⭐MASSILLON

July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Tommy Henirch Blvd, Massillon

🎇MENTOR

July 4, 8 p.m. concert with Cleveland Pops

Fireworks following

Civic Center Park, 8500 Civic Center Blvd

🇺🇸MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS

Saturday July 7, 9:30 p.m.

Central Park

as part of SummerFest

🎆NEWTON FALLS

July 4, 10 p.m.

City Park

⭐NORTH CANTON

July 4, 7 – 10 p.m.

7th Street NE, North Canton

between Dogwood Pool and Hoover High School

🎇NORTH OLMSTED

Sunday, July 1, 7 pm – dusk

Great Northern Mall at Country Club Blvd.

🇺🇸NORTH RIDGEVILLE

Tuesday, July 3, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

South Central Park

Rain date for fireworks is July 5

🎆NORWALK

July 4, 9 p.m.

Huron County Fairgrounds

⭐OBERLIN

July 4, dusk

Oberlin Recreation Complex

225 West Hamilton Road (rain date July 5)

🎇ORRVILLE

Saturday, July 7, 10:15 p.m.

downtown

🇺🇸PORTAGE LAKES

Saturday, June 30, 10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

New State Park Beach & Lake

🎆PORT CLINTON

July 4, 10 p.m.

best viewing from Water Works Park or City Beach

⚾PROGRESSIVE FIELD/CLEVELAND INDIANS

Friday, July 6, 7:10 p.m.

Fireworks after the game against Oakland

🎇SOLON

July 3, dusk

Solon Community Park

rain date is Friday July 6

🇺🇸SPENCER

July 4, dusk

Firestone Park

🎆STRONGSVILLE

July 4, 10 p.m.

Foltz Athletic Fields

⭐TWINSBURG

Tuesday, July 3, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Perici Amphitheater

as part of the Rock the Park Series

🎇VALLEY CITY

July 4, dusk

Mill Stream Park

🇺🇸WADSWORTH

Tuesday, July 3, 7 pm. – 10:30 p.m.

Downtown Wadsworth

🎆WARREN

July 4, 8 p.m.

W.D. Packard Music Hall

⭐WESTLAKE

July 4, dusk

Clague Park

🎇WILLOWICK/EASTLAKE

July 4, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Classic Park (Captains Stadium)

🇺🇸WOOSTER

July 4, 10 p.m.

North of the Kinney Building on Burbank Rd.

**If you would like your city’s celebration to be added to this list, please email tips@fox8.com with details of the event, a link to the website and put the word ‘FIREWORKS’ in the subject line.**