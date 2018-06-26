Woman turns herself in after nail salon rampage caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A woman who was unhappy with her service at a Missouri nail salon went on a destructive rampage, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened at the Happy Nails Salon in Hazelwood. Security video from the salon shows the woman pushing over a display of expensive nail polish then knocking off items from another counter. The general manager estimated damages at around $2,000, according to KTVI.

Salon General Manager Jeanna Gwinn-Williams said, “We don’t use cheap products, we use quality on all our customers.”

The woman was not happy with the way her nails were done. Gwinn-Williams said they offered to remove the polish and fake nails and return her money. That is when the customer became outraged.

“Plenty of foul language of lots of derogatory terms offending not only the staff but other customers,” said Gwinn-Williams.

The owner posted the video on her website.

“Thanks to technology and social media we were able to wrap it up pretty quickly. I’m sure it was awkward for the person who came in to turn themselves in. By losing her composure she didn’t help the situation,” said Hazelwood Police Chief Gregg Hall.

Police said Raven White turned herself in Saturday and confessed. She was booked on a preliminary count of felony property damage.

Gwinn-Williams said the woman was a regular customer and there was never a problem.

Police said a charge from the county prosecutor could come as early as Tuesday.