Special remembrance, moment of silence planned for Mentor officer

MENTOR, Ohio -- A special remembrance and moment of silence will be held tonight to honor Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany.

Mazany, 41, was killed in the line of duty when he was struck in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

The City of Mentor says the officer will be honored tonight at 6:50 p.m. before the Mentor Rocks concert at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater on Munson Road.

The city says donations will be accepted throughout the evening at the beverage sales stations. All donations will go directly to Officer Mazany’s family.

Those who attend are asked to wear blue.

**Click here for the Officer Mathew Mazany Memorial Fund**

