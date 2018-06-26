Registered sex offender arrested for breaking into east side schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, OH - Fox 8 viewer Ted Makowiecki says he was watching the news when he saw coverage of a series of nighttime break-ins at schools in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs.

When Makowiecki saw surveillance photos of the suspect sporting a so-called "man bun," he instantly recognized the man as his neighbor, 38-year-old Jon Charles Titter.

"Wow! That's the guy, I'm sure of it and I wanted to be helpful and I called in and they asked me how sure are you and I told them '100 percent,' because I saw the vehicle and that was definitely his vehicle also," said Makowiecki.

Based on the tip, Titter was arrested in connection with break-ins at Gilmour Academy, and at the Upper and Lower Campuses of University School.

Fox 8 News was there as FBI agents and police from Gates Mills, Shaker Heights and Hunting Valley conducted a search of Titter’s home. Among the items removed from the home was a personal computer.

Authorities have not revealed the motive for the break-ins, but say among the items taken from the schools were yearbooks, cell phones and personal belongings.

According to court records, Jon Titter is a registered sex offender and has a prior conviction for illegal use of minors in nudity-oriented material with a sexual motivation.

Ted Makowiecki says Titter's neighbors discovered his background on-line after becoming concerned about his unusual behavior around children. "You know, I have two twin eight-year-old boys and you know he looked at them a couple of times I saw him going up and down the street, so I always kept very aware of what's going on with my two boys,” said Makowiecki.

Jon Titter is being held in connection with the break-in at University School in Shaker Heights, and authorities say additional charges are imminent.

Ted Makowiecki says he told police that he recently saw Jon Titter outside a school in Willowick. "I saw him on Vine Street at St. Mary Magdalene School, standing in front of there with his phone and I thought that was really strange knowing his background,” said Makowiecki.