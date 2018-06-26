Pediatricians: Is there an unlocked gun where your children plays?

It’s one question pediatricians want parents to ask before sending their kids to a friend’s, family’s or neighbor’s house: Is there a gun in the home?

Fox 25 reports that two million children live in a home with a loaded, unlocked gun.

Experts say that number is too high, and they are giving an extra awareness push to families this summer through an American Academy of Pediatrics education campaign.

Statistics show that every day, 78 children are injured or killed by guns in the U.S.

Experts say parents should always ask if a gun will be present when their child visits another home. If the answer is yes, they should ask where and how the gun is stored.

Experts say if parents are comfortable with a ‘yes’ answer, they should invite other children to play at their home instead.

