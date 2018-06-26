Parma Heights detective released from hospital after being shot during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A Parma Heights Police Department detective shot during a traffic stop last week has been released from the hospital.

Detective Luke Berry was shot in the leg June 20 while assisting Parma police Officer Peter Shepetiak at the corner of Stumph and Huffman roads. When the stopped driver, Jonathon Legg, 29, was asked to get out of his car, he had a gun in his waistband. Berry alerted the officer, who tried to restrain Legg.

Legg went for the officer's gun, and during the struggle shot Berry, a four-year veteran of the department. He suffered a shattered femur and fractured kneecap.

Shots were fired back at the suspect, who died.

Berry was released from the hospital Sunday.

