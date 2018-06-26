One dead, one injured in Lorain shooting

LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a house on Indiana Avenue in Lorain just before 1 a.m. That’s where they found the first victim laying in the street.

Carlos Jeroma Lauderdale, 36, of Lorain, died at the scene before police and paramedics arrived.

The second victim, a 25-year-old woman, was inside the house. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 440-204-2105.