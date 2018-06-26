Newburgh Heights police make arrest in Alpha Avenue rape case

Chinyere “Ray” Okoronkwo (Photo: Newburgh Heights Police)

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio – Newburgh Heights police have made an arrest in what they call a “strong arm” rape.

Chinyere “Ray” Okoronkwo, 20, is accused of raping a woman as she walked toward her home on Alpha Avenue late on June 17. At the time, police warned the public that the attack appeared to be a random act of rape and violence and urged everyone to always remain  aware of their surroundings.

Okoronkwo was charged with rape and felonious assault and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The e Cuyahoga County Regional Forensic Lab assisted in the investigation into the case.

He will appear in Garfield Heights Municipal Court Wednesday, June 27.

