‘My son had to shoot the guy:’ Woman describes struggle with home invader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- A 911 call to police recorded the moment two shots were fired killing a man who was allegedly forcing his way into the home of a 56-year-old woman.

The homeowner's son was visiting at the time. On the call, the homeowner told dispatch her son went to the back door when they heard the doorbell ring.

There he confronted a man who neither of them knew trying to force his way in through the back door, the resident said on the 911 call.

Moments into the call, one gunshot is heard and then a voice ordering the intruder to get away.

Police said even after the first shot, the man kept trying break in. Then you hear a second shot.

"My son had to shoot the guy. He's breaking in the house," said the caller.

"He broke in the house and my son had to push him out the door and he still wouldn't leave," the caller told the dispatcher.

The intruder was identified as 41-year-old Daniel Jones, who lives just behind the home he was attempting to enter.

"Even though their properties may abut to each other, she still didn't know who it was and this guy is trying to get into the house for whatever reason. We may never know why he was trying to get into the house," said Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards.

Police said Jones has no record of previous arrests. He is a father and the son of the pastor of a nearby church.

Police said since the homeowner and her son did not know Jones, they also could not have second guessed his motives for attempting to force his way into the house.

Jones died at the scene.

FOX 8 News contacted his family, but member declined an opportunity to say anything about him.

The Castle Doctrine gives homeowners the right, under certain circumstances, to use lethal force to protect themselves if an intruder is in their home.

The shooting is being investigated, but as of Tuesday, no charges had been filed. The best evidence of what happened are the details from the 911 call.