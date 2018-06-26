Mentor concert goes blue for fallen officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio - The summer concert series called Mentor Rocks went "blue” for fallen Officer Mathew Mazany.

“I come from a family of law enforcement I just wanted to show my respect,” said Ryan Parisi.

Thousands lined the lawn at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater Tuesday night wearing blue shirts. Some people carried “The Thin Blue Line” American Flags.

The family-friendly event features a different band every week and draws about 45-hundred people.

The city considered canceling it following the tragic death of Officer Mazany after being struck by a hit and run driver early Sunday morning on S.R. 2.

“We were not really sure what to do,” said Ante Logarusic, Mentor Community Relations Administrator. “It came to this is the one opportunity we have to get the community together in person...acknowledge Matt’s sacrifice to the city.”

Just before the band was set to take the stage at 6:50 p.m., the large crowd stood together in solidarity along with Mentor’s police chief and about a dozen officers for a moment of silence.

They also remembered Officer Mazany as a 14-year-veteran of the department who served with distinction, and was loved by his family and friends.

Donations were also collected at the beverage stations with 100% of the funds gong to Mathew’s family.

Ante Logarusic said they are all grieving right now, but also grateful for the support.

“The response has been nothing short of overwhelming,” said Logarusic. “We’re all deeply touched.”

**Click here for the Officer Mathew Mazany Memorial Fund**

**Continuing coverage**