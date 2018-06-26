Lake County woman drawing from the heart to help comfort family of fallen Mentor officer

MENTOR – As soon as a Lake County woman heard that a Mentor police officer was killed in the line of duty, she reached for paper and her pencils.

“I knew I wanted to do something to help the family,” said Jennifer Brhel of Willowick. “ I always say I don’t have money to help people but I have my art. I have helped many people by donating drawings to people who have lost family or pets. So I wanted to do it for the officer.”

Mentor officer Mathew Mazany died early Sunday morning after being struck by a hit and run driver.

She said she is doing two sketches of officer Mazany , one for the family and the other will be auctioned off at a fundraiser to help raise money for the officer’s family.

“ I’m donating the pictures because it breaks my heart and I want the family to know I care,” Brhel said.

