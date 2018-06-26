Kristi and Kenny host fundraising celebration for St. Jude!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio - Today was the day that Fox 8 announced the winners in the 2018 St. Jude Dream House giveaway.

But the fun didn't end this morning.

Tuesday evening, Fox 8's Kristi Capel and Kenny Crumpton hosted another fundraiser - and celebration of today's winners - for the children's hospital.

The event was held at Crocker Park's Market Square and included a silent auction, entertainment and a raffle all to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

**Read more on the St. Jude Dream Home**