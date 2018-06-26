‘I’m still in shock!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The winner of the 2018St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, Christine Randleman, visited the home for the first time Tuesday after her ticket was drawn on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

Randleman, who currently lives with her family in Parma Heights, said she first learned she won when she got a phone call from the FOX 8 control room while at work as an ultrasound technician.

“Unbelievable! I mean, I'm still in shock,” Randleman said. “It happened so quick. Like, I got the phone call and she told me, then I'm getting texts from friends, ‘You won the dream home!’”

Cleveland Custom Homes said its three-bedroom, 2.5 bath house is valued at nearly $600,000.

Out of 20,000 tickets sold to raise $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Randleman never imagined hers would be the winner.

“I figured I would never win, but at least it's a good cause,” she said. “I’m blessed.”

Randleman said her family is still deciding if they will move into the contemporary European-style home.

“We have to discuss because I'm still in shock, but I could see myself in here,” she said. “My house is pretty small now, so it's nice to have open space.”

