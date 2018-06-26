Funeral arrangements set for Mentor officer killed during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio-- Final arrangements have been made for Mentor Patrolman Mathew Mazany.

The police officer was hit and killed while helping with a traffic stop on Route 2 early Sunday morning. Manzay, 41, leaves behind his wife, Lisa, of 22 years and his son, Mathew.

Visitation for Mazany is set for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home on Curtis Boulevard in Eastlake.

The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Mentor Fire Arts Center, located on Center Street.

Donations can be made to the Mathew Mazany Memorial Fund at any Fifth Third Bank location.

