Funeral arrangements made for 9-year-old girl killed in Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND– Funeral arrangements have been made for the 9-year-old girl killed during a shooting on Cleveland’s east side.

There will be a public viewing for Saniyah Nicholson on Friday at Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The homegoing celebration for the little girl starts with the wake at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Second Ebeneezer Baptist Church. The funeral begins at 10 a.m.

Nicholson was sitting in her mother’s car outside of a boxing club at Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue Wednesday night when gunfire erupted. So far, four suspects have been arrested.

