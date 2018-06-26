From shirts to yard signs: Mentor community shows support for fallen officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio-- Signs of support dot the landscape throughout the city of Mentor after Police Officer Mathew Mazany was killed when he was hit by a car during a traffic stop on Sunday Morning.

Sea of Blue Lake County, an organization that supports police and their families, has designed a T-shirt honoring Mazany and all proceeds from the sales will go to Mazany’s family.

“When there’s an officer in distress or something as tragic as this, it’s amazing we get orders from all over the United States,” said Gene Zacharyasz, owner of Luna Team Shop, which is printing the Officer Mazany tribute T-shirts.

Zacharyasz said as soon as the word got out about the T-shirts, orders started pouring in. In just one night, his shop received 600 orders and they are planning to make even more.

“The fact that so many people want to get involved, want to help, want to say, 'Hey, we got your back and we’re behind you,'" Zacharyasz said.

Mentor sign printing shop, Visual Graphics, is also stepping up to help. Matt Whaley is the owner and created a yard sign honoring Offcer Mazany.

“These are the people that protect us every day and help us out and if there’s a problem, these are what we depend on. So when they are down and out, they need to depend on us to support them,” Whaley said.

Whaley will be donating 100 percent of the sales of the yard signs to Mazany’s family and in just a few hours he’s already raised $500.

“It’s been people coming in. They’re not buying just one, they are buying three, five, eight at a time,” Whaley said.

Keli May was at Whaley’s store Tuesday afternoon picking up a sign for her front yard.

“I think it shows a lot of support and we need that all around these days support is always key, you know, keeping together, staying together,” May said.

Blue ribbons and hearts fill the trees, lawns and poles around the Mentor Police Department.

Those wishing to donate money directly can make an in-person donation at any Fifth Third Bank branch. They just need to mention the Officer Mathew Mazany Memorial Fund. There is also a GoFundMe online fundraiser that has topped $12,000 .

Anyone wishing to buy Sea of Blue tribute T-shirts can order them online. Orders made before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26 can be picked up in person at Willoughby Brewing Company on Wednesday, June 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Yard signs can be purchased in person at Visual Graphics in Mentor on Reynolds Road.

