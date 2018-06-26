× East side schools trespassing suspect arrested

HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio – A 4-department investigation has resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of nighttime trespassing in three different towns.

Police in Shaker Heights, Gates Mills and Hunting Valley, along with the FBI Cleveland Office announced Tuesday that Jon Charles Titter, 38, was arrested at his Euclid home.

He is accused of breaking into different schools in the three cities. All the incidents occurred at night.

Titter was identified after tips from a news release on Monday.

Police say that criminal charges are imminent and their investigation continues.

41.489219 -81.401781