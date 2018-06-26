Dream day! St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner and other prizes revealed

The day has arrived for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway which means someone won a new home this morning.
Congratulations to Christine Randleman of Cleveland, the winner of the 2018 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House built by Cleveland Custom Homes- estimated value of $595,000. This year's home is located in Rocky River.
In addition to the grand prize, other prize winners were drawn. Check those out, below.
HERE ARE THE PRIZES AND WINNERS:
- Artesso® SmartTouch® Technology Kitchen Faucet in stainless, with soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo®-Winner: Carli Ungrady- Willoughby
- Smiles by White $1,000 Visa Gift Card-Elizabeth Bosinger- North Royalton
- Young Team Realtors $1,000 Visa Gift Card-Michael Yoder-Millersburg
- Milano Monuments custom made statue of St. Jude or similar statue worth $1500-Kathryn Rowe-Willoughby
- Northeast Ohio Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care $1,500 gift certificate towards tires or service-Brianna Orzech-Oberlin
- Panera Bread Prize Pack worth $2,500-Alec Barker-North Ridgeville
- Litehouse Pools & Spas Hot Tub worth $10,000-Patrick Germano-Cleveland
- Litehouse Pools & Spas Traeger Grill value $859-Steven Shultz-North Royalton
- Fish Furniture $10,000 Shopping Spree-Diane Graves-North Olmsted
- Nick Abraham Auto Mall -- choice of a 2018 Buick Encore valued at $25,800 or 2018 Ford Fusion valued at $24,865-Joseph Danko-Stow
If you bought a ticket, you have helped raise more than $2 million for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
41.476822 -81.849757