Dream day! St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner and other prizes revealed

The day has arrived for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway which means someone won a new home this morning.

Congratulations to Christine Randleman of Cleveland, the winner of the 2018 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House built by Cleveland Custom Homes- estimated value of $595,000. This year's home is located in Rocky River.

In addition to the grand prize, other prize winners were drawn. Check those out, below.

HERE ARE THE PRIZES AND WINNERS:

Artesso® SmartTouch® Technology Kitchen Faucet in stainless, with soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo®-Winner: Carli Ungrady- Willoughby Smiles by White $1,000 Visa Gift Card-Elizabeth Bosinger- North Royalton Young Team Realtors $1,000 Visa Gift Card-Michael Yoder-Millersburg Milano Monuments custom made statue of St. Jude or similar statue worth $1500-Kathryn Rowe-Willoughby Northeast Ohio Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care $1,500 gift certificate towards tires or service-Brianna Orzech-Oberlin Panera Bread Prize Pack worth $2,500-Alec Barker-North Ridgeville Litehouse Pools & Spas Hot Tub worth $10,000-Patrick Germano-Cleveland Litehouse Pools & Spas Traeger Grill value $859-Steven Shultz-North Royalton Fish Furniture $10,000 Shopping Spree-Diane Graves-North Olmsted Nick Abraham Auto Mall -- choice of a 2018 Buick Encore valued at $25,800 or 2018 Ford Fusion valued at $24,865-Joseph Danko-Stow

If you bought a ticket, you have helped raise more than $2 million for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

