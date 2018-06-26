Cleveland police: Woman tried to use stolen credit cards for $488 purchase

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in a stolen credit card incident.

The woman attempted to buy $488 worth of items at the Target at Steelyard Commons on June 10 at about 8 p.m. Police said she tried to use four different stolen credit cards.

The woman, who police said appears to be pregnant, was wearing a dark baseball hat, a white tank top, and blue and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrol Officer Frank Ambrose at 216-623-5218.