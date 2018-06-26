× Cleveland police looking for missing endangered woman

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Police Department is asking the public to be on the look out for a missing 25-year-old woman.

Misty Miller was last seen by her mother on June 21. She was wearing black leggings and a black, red and blue striped top. She also had on a Pandora bracelet. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown.

Misty lives with schizophrenia and has not taken her medication.

Misty did post a video of herself from the airport and police are trying to determine if she purchased a plane ticket.

Her mother says that Misty is a huge fan of Chris Brown and may be trying to go see him somewhere.

If anyone knows anything about her location or has seen her, they are asked to call the 5th District Detectives at 216-623-5518 or Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.