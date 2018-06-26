× Cleveland Browns release training camp schedule; No Orange and Brown Scrimmage

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns released their 2018 training camp schedule on Tuesday.

The team also announced it will not host the Orange and Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium this year because of additional events at the stadium.

Training camp, which is held at the team’s facility in Berea, includes 15 practices that are free and open to the public.

Fans should register for tickets ahead of time on the Browns website or using the team’s app, starting at 10 a.m. on June 29. There will be a limited amount of space for walk-ups. Season ticket holders can register early from June 27 to June 29.

2018 training camp schedule:

Thursday, July 26 from 2:35 to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 27 from 3 to 5:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 28 from 2:35 to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 29 from 3 to 5:55 p.m.

Monday, July 30 from 2:35 to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31 No practice

Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 3 to 5:55 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 2 from 3 to 5:55 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 5 No practice

Monday, Aug. 6 from 3 to 5:55 p.m.

Tuesday Aug. 7 from 3 to 5:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 8 No practice

Thursday, Aug. 9 Preseason game at NY Giants at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 10 No practice

Saturday, Aug. 11 No practice

Sunday, Aug. 12 from 3 to 5:55 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 13 from 3 to 5:55 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 14 from 3 to 5:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 2:35 to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16 No practice

Friday, Aug. 17 Preseason game vs. Buffalo at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18 No practice

Sunday, Aug. 19 Closed practice

Monday, Aug. 20 Closed practice

Tuesday, Aug. 21 Closed practice

Public practices are subject to weather conditions. Dates and times are subject to change.

Browns training camp rules:

Smoking is prohibited.

Weapons, noisemakers, animals and aerosol cans are prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.

Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.

Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial video equipment is prohibited.

Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.

Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.

