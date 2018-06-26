× Cedar Point cuts back on Steel Vengeance availability during early entry

SANDUSKY, Ohio– Cedar Point is limiting the availability of its newest coaster, Steel Vengeance.

Steel Vengeance will be unavailable on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for early entry, but will open at 10 a.m. This change is in effect through July 12.

“To increase reliability and uptime, the ride manufacturer will be making some adjustments to the ride prior to park opening, which includes during Early Entry on select days,” said Tony Clark, park director of communications, in a release on Monday.

Clark said Raptor will be open as a replacement attraction.

