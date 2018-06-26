Caught on video, gunfight in Garfield Heights – police need help finding suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS – The Fox 8 I-Team has exclusive video of a shootout in the suburbs that police hope will help get them some leads to crack the case.

Gunshots were exchanged in a parking lot in Garfield Heights around 1:30 in the morning on June 16.

“It happened in the parking lot of Bonkers Café right on Turney Road,” said Garfield Heights Detective Carl Biegacki. “There were a lot of people there, there are homes right near there and plenty of people driving by. We are very lucky no one was killed.”

Security video obtained by the I-Team shows the shooting. A man can be seen firing several shots.

No injuries were reported.

“We want to get these guys off the street before someone gets hurt,” Biegacki said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers Of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 as soon as possible.