Akron man shot and killed home intruder

AKRON, Ohio– A man who was trying to break into an Akron home was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

It happened on Wyandot Avenue in Akron just after midnight.

A woman called 911 to report a man rang the door bell and attempted to force open the back door. She told dispatch that her son yelled at the man to leave, but the suspect kept trying to get inside.

That’s when her 36-year-old son shot the intruder, according to the 911 call.

“Send an ambulance,” the resident told the dispatcher. “My son had to shoot him.”

The suspect was dead in the backyard when emergency crews arrived, the police report said.

The resident said she did not know the man and neither did her son.