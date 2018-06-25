Woman dubbed ‘Permit Patty’ for calling police on girl selling bottled water

SAN FRANCISCO, California — A woman in San Francisco who threatened to call the police on a little girl selling bottled water has been seen more than a million times making the call.

She’s now been given the nickname “Permit Patty.”

Erin Austin posted video on Instagram that shows the woman calling police on the little girl for selling water in front of their apartment building near AT&T Park, KTVU reported. The incident happened about an hour before the game started.

The woman told Austin she would call the cops if they couldn’t produce a permit.

Austin said she didn’t think the woman believed they lived in the apartment building.

“This woman don’t want to let a little girl sell some water,” Austin can be heard saying on the video. “She calling police on an 8-year-old little girl.”

“You can hide all you want, the whole world gonna see you boo,” Austin said as she followed the woman behind a cement wall.

“Illegally selling water without a permit,” the woman can be heard saying into her phone.

“On my property,” Austin responded.

“It’s not your property,” the woman said while walking away.

On her Instagram post, Austin wrote, “An 8-year-old selling water in front of her apartment building where she’s lived her whole life is NOT a reason to call the Police.”

The woman, identified as Alison Ettel by the Huffington Post, said she was bluffing and never actually called the police.

“I had been putting up with this for hours, and I just snapped,” Ettel said.

Ettel told the Huffington Post, “They were screaming about what they were selling. It was literally nonstop. It was every two seconds, ‘Come and buy my water.’ It was continuous and it wasn’t a soft voice, it was screaming.”

“It was stupid,” she said. “I completely regret that I handled that so poorly. It was completely stress-related, and I should have never confronted her. That was a mistake, a complete mistake. Please don’t make me sound horrible.”

The incident is similar to one back in April where a white woman in Oakland called police on a black family for attempting to set up a grill in a park. When that video went viral, the woman was nicknamed “BBQ Becky.”

In this latest incident, Ettel was nicknamed “Permit Patty.”

“Saturday Night Live” star Cecily Strong posted a video on her Instagram page poking fun at the incident.