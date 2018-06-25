Teen charged in murder of 9-year-old girl issued $5 million bond; 2 juveniles to appear in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One of four suspects arrested in the shooting death of a 9-year-old Cleveland girl appeared in court Monday.

Ce’ Matizea Andrews, 19, was arrested Friday on a charge of murder. A judge issued him $5 million bond.

There have been four arrests in the case, which include two juveniles and Devontae Nettles. The two juveniles will also appear in court Monday morning.

Saniyah was sitting in her mother’s car outside of a boxing club at Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue Wednesday night when shots rang out.

According to Cleveland police, a preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred between two groups of young males — some in a vehicle and some on foot.

Court records show Nettles was driving the vehicle.

Police say, at this time, there is no known gang affiliation. They also stress that this case remains in the early stages and are investigating if anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact homicide investigators at 216-623-5464 or the Communications Control Section at 216-621-1234. Those who wish to do so may report anonymously.

You may also call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

A cash reward of up to $20,000 may be available for information provided regarding the case.

**Continuing coverage**