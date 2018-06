Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The day is nearly here for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Someone is going to win a new home Tuesday morning.

In addition to the grand prize, other prize winners will be drawn.

Whether you win or lose, if you bought a ticket, you have helped raise more than $2 million for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The home, built by Cleveland Custom Homes, is located in Rocky River.

Join us Tuesday during FOX 8 News in the Morning!

**Read more on the St. Jude Dream Home**