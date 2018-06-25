Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ dies at age 77

One of the beloved stars of the hit show “Pawn Stars” has passed away at the age of 77.

A statement from Gold and Silver Pawn on Facebook says:

“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Richard Benjamin Harrison (known as ‘The Old Man’ to Pawn Stars fans the world over) this morning. He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully. The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss. He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’. Services are pending and the family appreciates your prayers and kind words.”

“He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad,” Rick Harrison told TMZ.

The ‘Old Man’ has been a fan favorite since the show first aired in 2009.