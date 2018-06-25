Police to release more details in hit-skip that killed Mentor officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- Authorities are expected to release more information Monday after a Mentor police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Officials say the officer was hit by a Jeep while helping with a traffic stop on the side of Route 2 around 1 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the Jeep didn’t stop and fled the scene. The officer was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is now in custody after investigators found the Jeep at Mentor Lagoons Marina a few hours later.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.

In the meantime, a Mentor police vehicle has been transformed into a memorial.

The vehicle is located in front of the police station. So many people had been bringing items to the police station since the death was announced, and some of them started to put them around the cruiser.

Continuing coverage.