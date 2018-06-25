Police release new pictures of car suspected in deadly hit-and-run of 15-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, OH - A memorial on Union Avenue on Cleveland's southeast side is a sad reminder of how 15-year-old David Bourne Jr. died on June 13th.

Surveillance video from a nearby company shows David walking on the sidewalk late that afternoon. Witnesses say it appears that David stepped toward the street to avoid a dead animal in the middle of the sidewalk, and that's when he was hit by a white car that never stopped and continued on toward Broadway Avenue.

Cleveland Police have now released photos from another camera taken right after the accident, and they reveal that the car has a sun roof, and that there was damage to the passenger side, including the mirror on the passenger side door.

David Bourne's grieving family is hoping the new photos will lead to a break in the case.

His sister, Kimberly Bourne, told Fox 8, "Help me sleep at night first and foremost, like help me sleep at night because my thoughts never end, knowing that there's somebody still out there that hit my little brother and killed him. Like it wasn't just a little hit and he broke legs. He killed my little brother."

Investigators believe the owner of the car might have tried to hide the damage, or have the vehicle repaired after the accident.

David Bourne's family believes the surveillance video and still photos collected by investigators will generate the lead they need to bring the hit and run driver to justice. "I put myself in his shoes and I know he feels terrible about it but don't know how he's living on without turning himself in,” said Kimberly. “I don't understand how he's going day by day without turning himself in, knowing that he killed an innocent little boy."

Anyone with information about the car or the driver is asked to call Cleveland Police or Crimestoppers.

Continuing coverage on this story, here.