Missing: Clarence Daniels

FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Clarence Daniels, 17, of Akron, hasn't been seen since May 6. That day, he went to a friend's house and never came home.

Daniels is 6'4" tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2530.

