Mentor officer killed in hit-and-run crash had previously cited suspect

MENTOR, Ohio -- The officer who was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday had previously cited the suspect.

According to Mentor court records, Officer Mathew Mazany pulled over Brian Anthony for a traffic violation in June of 2012. The reason, according to court records, was a "flashing signal."

Anthony was ordered to pay a fine.

The Kirtland man is now accused in the crash that killed Officer Mazany on Sunday.

Officials say Mazany, 41, was hit by a Jeep while helping with a traffic stop on the side of Route 2 around 1 a.m. The driver of the Jeep didn’t stop and fled the scene. Mazany was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anthony, 24, was arrested after investigators found the Jeep involved in the hit-skip at Mentor Lagoons Marina a few hours after the incident.

Anthony faces charges of tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident. He was arraigned Monday morning and pleaded not guilty. The judge ordered that he be held without bond.

