Memorial fund set up for family of Mentor officer killed in line of duty

MENTOR, Ohio – A memorial fund has been set up for the family of Mentor police Officer Mathew Mazany.

Mazany was killed in the line of duty when he was hit in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning, June 24.

He was a 14-year veteran of the Mentor Police Department.

The GoFundMe link will raise money that will go directly to Mazany’s family, which includes his son, Mathew Joseph.

Donations will also be accepted at any Fifth Third Bank location under the Mathew Mazany Memorial Fund.

