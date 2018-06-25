Meghan McCain calls out congresswoman’s ‘extremely dangerous’ threat to confront Trump administration

Meghan McCain is calling out U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-California) for what she told her supporters at a rally over the weekend.

“If you see anybody from that [Trump] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said.

Maxine Waters calls for attacks on Trump administration: "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere." pic.twitter.com/jMV7wk48wM — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2018

She was referencing recent incidents where protesters have disrupted members of the Trump administration. Last week, protesters shouted “Shame” as secretary of homeland security Kirstjen Nielsen dined at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was told to leave a Virginia restaurant because she works for the president.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

McCain, who cohosts “The View” on ABC, tweeted about Water’s calls for attacks on the Trump administration, “This is absolutely insane – and extremely dangerous. My father in law works in the administration, does this mean when we go out to dinner we should get ambushed?!? Don’t ever again give me any of the ‘when they go low, we go high’ lip service.”

This is absolutely insane – and extremely dangerous. My father in law works in the administration, does this mean when we go out to dinner we should be ambushed?!? Don’t ever again give me any of the “when they go low, we go high” lip service. https://t.co/UF1feYT0Pm — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 24, 2018

McCain is married to conservative political analyst Ben Domenech. His father, Douglas Domenech, is the Assistant United States Secretary of the Interior for Insular Areas.