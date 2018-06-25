Jackson Township police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Jackson Township police department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Geavonna Cricks is about 5′ tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of Thackeray and Kipling on Monday, June 25 at 3:45 p.m.

She was wearing black yoga pants, with her hair in a messy bun and did not have shoes.

Anyone seeing her or knowing anything about her location is being asked to call the Jackson Township Police at 330-832-1553.