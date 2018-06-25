‘I don’t want to die out here,’ caller tells dispatcher as gunshots are fired outside Sandusky bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY – Police 9-1-1 calls, along with body and dash camera video give details of the chaotic scene officers encountered when they arrived at the Milan Road Bar and Grill early Sunday morning.

“Please, I don’t want to die out here,” one caller tells a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

Another man, who lived nearby, told dispatchers he heard “countless, countless, countless” gun shots.

Detectives say two guns and more than 70 shell casings were found outside of the bar.

Five people were injured, and one person remains in critical condition.

Dash and body camera video shows several people outside of the bar when police arrived.

“People live nearby there and there were bullets flying in multiple directions,” said Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech.

No arrests have been made but detectives are continuing to investigate.

Orzech says this type of incident does not happen very often in this community that is home to Cedar Point and other family activities.

“Our detectives will find out who is responsible,” the chief said. “We are not going to tolerate this in our community.”

