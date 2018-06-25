× Fox Recipe Box: Avocado, Black Bean, Corn Salad

ABC Salad (Avocado, Black Bean, Corn Salad)

2 ripe avocados

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups of corn, (you can use frozen or fresh corn)

1 cup cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

In mixing bowl, add black beans, corn, tomatoes and cilantro. Mix well, then add cubed avocado and mix until all combined, do not mash avocado, you still want them to be diced.

Lime Cilantro Dressing

1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro

1/4 cup oil (olive oil, sunflower, etc.)

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1- 2 teaspoons agave nectar or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Mix all ingredients in food processor or blender. If those are not available, place all ingredients in a mason jar and shake until all ingredients combined. Pour over salad and enjoy.